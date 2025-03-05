Duke Basketball: Draft Guru on Chance Cooper Flagg Returns Next Season
Just about every time Cooper Flagg steps on the court as a Duke basketball freshman treasure, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound centerpiece further solidifies his standing as the projected top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That was certainly the case on Monday night. Fueling a 93-60 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in what most assume was his final Duke basketball home game, the 18-year-old guard/forward delivered 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks for Jon Scheyer's No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC).
Nevertheless, top ESPN NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony isn't yet 100 percent discounting the fact that Flagg has noted he wouldn't mind coming back for another Duke campaign.
"You never say never," Givony said during his Tuesday afternoon appearance on NBA Today. "I was a student at the University of Florida in 2006 when Joakim Noah, Al Horford, and Corey Brewer all decided to pass up being top-10 picks after winning a national championship. They came back and won a second national championship.
"So, you honestly never know. But with that said, I highly doubt you will see Cooper Flagg back at Duke for his sophomore season.
"I actually believe he would love to go back if he could. The fact that he's even talking about this tells you something about how much he's enjoying his college experience, how special of a team this Duke squad is, and how much the college world has changed. Cooper Flagg is making millions of dollars right now.
"But ultimately, I think it's going to be impossible for him to come back. Delaying that second NBA contract could cost him upwards of $50 million. And that's not even talking about the possibility of — knock on wood — him getting hurt."
Cooper Flagg and the high-powered Blue Devils are now gearing up for their regular season finale, a road bout versus the archrival UNC Tar Heels at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
