Another Duke Basketball Product Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Dallas Mavericks guard and 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during the first quarter of Monday night's 122-98 home loss to the Sacramento Kings, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday morning.
According to Charania, the nine-time All-Star's injury is of the season-ending variety.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks' other Duke basketball talent, second-year NBA center Dereck Lively II, remains sidelined with a right ankle fracture he suffered in mid-January.
Across his 50 outings this season, the 32-year-old Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He's shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from three, and 91.6 percent at the foul line.
The Mavericks, reigning Western Conference champions thanks in part to clutch performances from Irving and Lively last year, are currently 32-30 overall this season. They sit No. 10 in the West standings.
Irving isn't the only Blue Devil in the league with an impressive individual campaign cut short by a knee injury, as last season's premier Duke basketball sharpshooter, Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, was a top contender for NBA Rookie of the Year before undergoing surgery in December.
