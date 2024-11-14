Former Duke Basketball Captain Records Career High in NBA
The Detroit Pistons (5-8) recently declined their team option for former three-year Duke basketball wing Wendell Moore Jr., who is currently in his first season with the franchise after getting traded in July following his first two seasons as a pro with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
So, Moore is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. And considering the 23-year-old North Carolina native has played less than 60 NBA games while averaging only 1.4 points for his career, one would think the former No. 26 overall draft pick still has a lot to prove if he hopes to remain in the league beyond this season.
Well, although Moore's stat line was far from jaw-dropping in Detroit's 127-120 overtime road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (4-8) on Wednesday night, his career-high points, rebounds, and minutes in the bout sure seem encouraging.
He finished with nine points and four boards across his 23 minutes off the bench against the Bucks, almost tripling his playing time over his three previous appearances this season. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 1-for-2 beyond the arc.
Wendell Moore Jr. and the Detroit Pistons remain on the road to battle the Toronto Raptors (2-10), including 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done guard RJ Barrett, at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
