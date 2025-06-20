Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Center Commits to Roadrunners

The lone transfer from the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad will next suit up in the city that hosted last season's Final Four.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball
Stanley Borden entered the transfer portal in late April, a few weeks after the 2024-25 Duke basketball season came to an end at the hands of the Houston Cougars in the Final Four. Two months later, the 7-foot, 241-pound center from Turkey has decided on his next destination as a collegian.

On Thursday, Borden announced his transfer to the UTSA Roadrunners. He'll arrive in San Antonio, the site of the 2025 Final Four, after having already received a degree from Duke University.

Across four seasons as a notably friendly Duke basketball walk-on, Stanley Borden saw action in only five games for the Blue Devils. He tallied three boards, one block, two turnovers, and one foul in his combined 10 minutes on the floor, missing his lone field goal attempt en route to finishing with zero points for his career in Durham.

He's the only player from last season's Blue Devils, whether of the walk-on or scholarship variety, who entered this year's transfer portal.

Matt Giles
