Former Duke Basketball Center Commits to Roadrunners
Stanley Borden entered the transfer portal in late April, a few weeks after the 2024-25 Duke basketball season came to an end at the hands of the Houston Cougars in the Final Four. Two months later, the 7-foot, 241-pound center from Turkey has decided on his next destination as a collegian.
ALSO READ: Date Now Finalized for Big-Time Non-Conference Blue Devil Road Test
On Thursday, Borden announced his transfer to the UTSA Roadrunners. He'll arrive in San Antonio, the site of the 2025 Final Four, after having already received a degree from Duke University.
Across four seasons as a notably friendly Duke basketball walk-on, Stanley Borden saw action in only five games for the Blue Devils. He tallied three boards, one block, two turnovers, and one foul in his combined 10 minutes on the floor, missing his lone field goal attempt en route to finishing with zero points for his career in Durham.
He's the only player from last season's Blue Devils, whether of the walk-on or scholarship variety, who entered this year's transfer portal.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer Targets Texas Guard Austin Goosby
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.