Former Duke Basketball Forward Among Top Unsigned NBA Free Agents
Last September, following back-to-back seasons out of the NBA, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done and former first round draft pick Harry Giles secured a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center saw action in 16 outings for the Nets, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds. Even so, they waived him in early February.
Less than a month later, Giles signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season. But he played only seven games, totaling two points and four boards across 19 minutes on the floor.
Currently, the 26-year-old Harry Giles, plagued by knee injuries for much of his career, is not on an NBA team for the upcoming season, which tips off in a little over a month. However, according to the following post from Legion Hoops this week, he is one of a few dozen notable free agents still on the market:
Giles' most productive seasons in the league were with the Sacramento Kings in 2018-19 and 2019-20 after he sat out his rookie year while strengthening his knees. Over those two campaigns, he played 104 regular season games, including 17 starting nods, while averaging 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds
For now, the number of Duke basketball alums set to be in the NBA this season sits at 25.
