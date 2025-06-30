Former Duke Basketball Guard Earns Eight-Figure Deal
Following his fifth season in the NBA, former two-year Duke basketball star Tre Jones became a free agent this summer. And on Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 25-year-old point guard from Apple Valley, Minn., "has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls."
After hearing his name No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, Jones spent four and a half seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before getting traded to the Bulls in early February. Across 297 career regular season outings, the younger brother of 2015 Duke basketball national champ Tyus Jones has averaged 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.
Between 18 appearances for the Bulls, including nine starting nods late in the season, Tre Jones posted averages of 11.5 points, 3.2 boards, 4.9 dimes, and 1.1 takeaways. He played 25.3 minutes per contest.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound floor general became the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore under Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski in 2020-21 before foregoing his remaining NCAA eligibility to join the NBA ranks.
Jones arrived in Durham as part of an electrifying Blue Devil recruiting haul that also featured Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish.
