Duke Basketball Recruiting: Top Power Forward Teases Decision Timeline
Christian Collins is no hurry to choose a winner in his high-profile recruitment, the top-shelf Duke basketball target recently told On3. In fact, the 2026 prep hasn't begun taking official visits yet and added that he "will probably wait until late to commit" anywhere, suggesting that it could be as late as next spring before he announces his college landing spot.
That said, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, a consensus five-star talent at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., is clearly sitting at or near the center of the Blue Devils' wishlist. Members of the high-powered recruiting team in Durham visited the projected one-and-done in late April, culminating in an offer from fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
As On3's Jamie Shaw reported over the weekend, Collins' other active suitors include Kentucky, Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, and Louisville.
One of eight undecided rising high school seniors on the 2026 Duke basketball wishlist, Christian Collins checks in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He debuted at No. 39 in the class last July, so he's undoubtedly been of the cycle's most notable stock-risers over the past 12 months.
The dynamic athlete plays alongside another priority Duke basketball offer holder at St. John Bosco in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who was one of the first in the cycle to land a Blue Devil offer and visited the blueblood program back in early November.
McCoy ranks one notch above Collins at No. 3 overall.
