Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Top Power Forward Teases Decision Timeline

The Duke basketball staff has been a prime contender in Christian Collins' recruitment for a few months now.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Christian Collins
Duke basketball recruiting target Christian Collins / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Christian Collins is no hurry to choose a winner in his high-profile recruitment, the top-shelf Duke basketball target recently told On3. In fact, the 2026 prep hasn't begun taking official visits yet and added that he "will probably wait until late to commit" anywhere, suggesting that it could be as late as next spring before he announces his college landing spot.

ALSO READ: UNC Set to Welcome Five-Star Duke Target for Official Visit

That said, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, a consensus five-star talent at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., is clearly sitting at or near the center of the Blue Devils' wishlist. Members of the high-powered recruiting team in Durham visited the projected one-and-done in late April, culminating in an offer from fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

As On3's Jamie Shaw reported over the weekend, Collins' other active suitors include Kentucky, Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, and Louisville.

One of eight undecided rising high school seniors on the 2026 Duke basketball wishlist, Christian Collins checks in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He debuted at No. 39 in the class last July, so he's undoubtedly been of the cycle's most notable stock-risers over the past 12 months.

The dynamic athlete plays alongside another priority Duke basketball offer holder at St. John Bosco in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who was one of the first in the cycle to land a Blue Devil offer and visited the blueblood program back in early November.

McCoy ranks one notch above Collins at No. 3 overall.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball