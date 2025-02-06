Former Duke Basketball One-And-Dones Set to Become Raptors Teammates
Duke basketball pro Zion Williamson has never been part of a New Orleans Pelicans team that didn't also feature fellow NBA Blue Devil forward Brandon Ingram. But as of Wednesday night, per a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, that's the 24-year-old Williamson's new reality, as New Orleans has sent the 27-year-old Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, and draft picks.
In Toronto, Ingram will join forces with Williamson's former one-and-done co-star in Durham, 24-year-old guard RJ Barrett, who is in his first full campaign with his hometown Raptors after getting traded from the New York Knicks last season.
Brandon Ingram, a 2020 All-Star with the Pelicans who came off the board No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2016 NBA Draft following his stardom as a one-and-done under Mike Krzyzewski, is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season. But he hasn't played since spraining his left ankle in early December.
Former No. 3 overall draft pick RJ Barrett, a durable bucket-finder and full-time starter throughout both his college and pro careers, is posting 21.6 points, 6.6 boards, and 5.7 dimes per game this go-round. He's shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 34.9 percent beyond the arc, and 65.5 percent at the charity stripe.
The Toronto Raptors sit at 16-35 overall and No. 13 in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, former No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently alone at the bottom in the West at 12-39 overall, now in the midst of a seven-game skid.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on the long list of active NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.