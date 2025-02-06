Season's Largest Crowd Watches Duke Basketball History in the Making
Duke basketball extended its winning streak to 16 games, the program's longest since 2005-06, and improved to 7-0 in true road contests via an 83-54 win over the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Wednesday night. This time, it was junior guard Tyrese Proctor who led the No.2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) in the scoring column with his game-high 16 points, shooting 4-for-10 from deep.
"I think, with this group, it's how together we are," Proctor, one of five Blue Devils reaching double-digit points, said afterward about Duke's road prowess. "I think that's the biggest thing that I've noticed, off the court and on the court, how connected we are.
"We all play for each other. We all have each other's back. It's fun, playing out there with your brothers and playing basketball the right way."
Speaking of Duke basketball road shows, the latest drew the biggest attendance across all of college hoops this season.
The official Syracuse basketball account advertised the 23,313 count. But the Orange failed to give credit where credit's due: to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, the only ranked ACC team this week and owners of the nation's longest winning streak courtesy of Cooper Flagg & Co.
So, Duke's social media team kindly pointed out what the fuss was all about in Syracuse on Wednesday night, posting the following snapshots from the Blue Devil takeover in the JMA Wireless Dome (the largest domed stadium on any college campus):
Fueled by junior and former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown's three steals and countless disruptions on defense, Duke basketball recorded a season-high 23 points off turnovers against the Orange.
The Blue Devils now gear up for a trip to Clemson, S.C., to face the Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
