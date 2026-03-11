Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors are coming off a loss against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night heading into the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans has played a lot better as of late, winning six of its last 10 games to move to 21-45 in the 2025-26 season. The Pels don’t have a reason to tank – they traded their first-round pick to Atlanta – so they’re still trying to rack up wins despite being well out of the play-in race in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are trying to hold on to a top-five seed in the East with several teams (Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando) all making late-season pushes for a top-six spot in the conference.

The Raptors are one of the better road teams in the league this season, posting a 19-12 record after Tuesday’s loss against Houston.

Can Toronto cover as a favorite against Zion Williamson and company?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.

Raptors vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -2.5 (-105)

Pelicans +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors: -130

Pelicans: +110

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), TSN

Raptors record: 36-28

Pelicans record: 21-45

Raptors vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Josh Oduro – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Raptors vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-101)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why Quickley’s passing has made him an interesting prop target:

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has been racking up assists recently, averaging 8.8 assists per game over his last five matchups.

I’m buying him to clear a combo prop – assists and rebounds – on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been a shaky defense all season long, and they rank 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in opponent assists per game. That puts Quickley in a great spot to continue his assists rampage – and he may only need those to clear this prop.

Over this five-game stretch, IQ has 13, 15, 10, 10 and 10 rebounds and assists. At -101, I think he’s worth a shot to clear this line against a Pelicans team that is a long ways away from play-in contention.

Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

The Raptors lost on Tuesday night, but there are a few trends going in their favor on the second night of a back-to-back.

Against teams that are under .500 this season, Toronto is an insane 21-4, and the Pelicans (21-45) certainly fall into that category.

The Raptors are also seven games over .500 on the road, going 17-14 against the spread in those matchups.

New Orleans has been playing better as of late (14th in net rating over its last 10 games), but I can’t get behind the Pelicans at such a small number. The Pelicans are 14-10-1 against the spread as home dogs, but their average scoring margin is still -5.2 in those games.

I’ll simply bet on Toronto to win outright on Wednesday.

Pick: Raptors Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.