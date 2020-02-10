BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Florida State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The road trip is over for Duke, but the challenges just keep coming. Just 48 hours after playing UNC in a dramatic overtime battle, the No. 7 Blue Devils host No. 8Florida State, with the winner taking sole possession of second place in the ACC.

The Noles and Blue Devils have identical 20-3 records, 10-2 in the conference. Duke spent a great deal of energy and emotion in the last three games—at Syracuse, at Boston College in a game that required a late rally to wipe out a deficit, and at Carolina, which showed what a rally from a deficit really was.

Florida State is one of the worst teams to draw for a team that’s in danger of a slight letdown. The Noles have the second best defense in the ACC according to most measures—the best team not named Virginia. FSU forces turnovers, and on offense, it hits threes and free throws. In other words, Duke needs to get on top early in this game and keep its crowd into the contest. Coming back from a slow start for the third straight game could be difficult, as the Noles aren’t likely to help the Blue Devils with their comeback.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr, Wendell Moore Jr, Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley 

FSU players cupped their hands to their ears & asked the fans to razz them louder as they came out for warmups. Safe to say they’re not intimidated

FSU has yet to take a two pointer. First four shots are all from three. All missed. Duke with two deflections on passes to the post in the first two minutes.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Florida State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke and Florida State match up in a battle between second place teams in the ACC and top 10 teams in the AP poll. Here's a look at how both teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

billku

Disappointed Andrew Platek, Garrison Brooks Discuss UNC Loss to Duke

Andrew Platek was upset with some late-game calls by officials and the team's struggle to defend Tre Jones. Garrison Brooks said the loss to Duke was "one of the hardest games." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on the Duke-UNC Ending, Celebration

Cassius Stanley couldn't decide whether he liked Tre Jones' buzzer beater at the end of regulation in UNC-Duke or Wendell Moore's game winner in overtime better. "It's like 'Who's your favorite child'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones on His Game-Tying Buzzer Beater Vs. UNC

Duke point guard Tre Jones hit a buzzer beater to force overtime against UNC, something that every player dreams about growing up. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on UNC's Dean Smith

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame press conference to discuss UNC legend Dean Smith, one day after the five-year anniversary of Smith's death. Watch

ShawnKrest