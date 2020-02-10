The road trip is over for Duke, but the challenges just keep coming. Just 48 hours after playing UNC in a dramatic overtime battle, the No. 7 Blue Devils host No. 8Florida State, with the winner taking sole possession of second place in the ACC.

The Noles and Blue Devils have identical 20-3 records, 10-2 in the conference. Duke spent a great deal of energy and emotion in the last three games—at Syracuse, at Boston College in a game that required a late rally to wipe out a deficit, and at Carolina, which showed what a rally from a deficit really was.

Florida State is one of the worst teams to draw for a team that’s in danger of a slight letdown. The Noles have the second best defense in the ACC according to most measures—the best team not named Virginia. FSU forces turnovers, and on offense, it hits threes and free throws. In other words, Duke needs to get on top early in this game and keep its crowd into the contest. Coming back from a slow start for the third straight game could be difficult, as the Noles aren’t likely to help the Blue Devils with their comeback.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr, Wendell Moore Jr, Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley

FSU players cupped their hands to their ears & asked the fans to razz them louder as they came out for warmups. Safe to say they’re not intimidated

FSU has yet to take a two pointer. First four shots are all from three. All missed. Duke with two deflections on passes to the post in the first two minutes.