Duke Basketball: Top Undecided 2025 Prep Stars in Front of Jon Scheyer

A few Duke basketball coaches were in Raleigh to witness Nate Ament show off next-level versatility.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Since receiving a Duke basketball offer during his first trip to Durham back in September 2023, Highland School (Va.) senior standout Nate Ament has skyrocketed 20 spots to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Now, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward is the lone uncommitted talent in the top five.

And as further evidenced at Broughton High School in Raleigh on Saturday night, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer remains in full pursuit to potentially add Ament to his four-deep collection of 2025 five-stars and thereby cement the Blue Devils' place atop the national class rankings.

The 37-year-old Scheyer brought along assistants Chris Carrawell, Jai Lucas, and Emanuel Dildy to give the Blue Devils an unmistakable presence for Ament & Co.'s Coby White Bracket semifinal bout against Westchester High School (Calif.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

Arkansas' John Calipari was also sitting courtside, not to mention several more high-major recruiters.

Ament delivered an all-around performance that undoubtedly impressed his suitors. Fueling Highland's 62-40 win, the coveted prospect totaled 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and three blocks.

He's still in no rush to wrap up his recruitment. In fact, the 18-year-old hasn't named finalists, and he has reiterated for months that he plans to wait until spring to decide on a winner.

Meanwhile, Nate Ament is eyeing more visits, including another with the Blue Devils, as he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium again on Feb. 1 for the Duke basketball home game versus archrival UNC.

