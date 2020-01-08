College Gameday Returns to Duke For Record Eleventh Time

ESPN’s College Gameday returns for a 16 season on January 18, and for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, the pregame program will open the year at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke will host Gameday prior to its game against Louisville, currently ranked No. 13. It will be the eleventh time ESPN has brought its show to Cameron Indoor, more than any other venue in college basketball.

1. Duke 11 times

2. Kentucky 9 times

3. North Carolina 8 times

Kansas 8 times

5. Florida 5 times

Duke is 5-5 when hosting Gameday. The Blue Devils have a 3-5 record against North Carolina and are 1-0 against both Miami and Virginia.

This is the fifth straight year Duke has hosted the show at least once. No other school has ever hosted more than three years in a row. Kentucky and UNC both have current three-year streaks, and Virginia has a current two-year streak.

Including road games, Duke has an 11-11 record in Gameday appearances. The Blue Devils 23 appearance on Jan. 18 will match North Carolina for the most of any school.

Duke is 2-3 at UNC, 2-0 at Virginia, 1-0 at Clemson, 1-0 in the ACC Tournament, and 0-1 at Maryland, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

This will be the 17 time Duke has faced a ranked opponent in a Gameday appearance. Duke is 7-9 against ranked foes. Duke has been ranked for every Gameday appearance.

This will be Louisville’s ninth appearance on the show and seventh as a road team. The Cardinals are 5-3.