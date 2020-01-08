DukeMaven
College Gameday Returns to Duke For Record Eleventh Time

ShawnKrest

ESPN’s College Gameday returns for a 16 season on January 18, and for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, the pregame program will open the year at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke will host Gameday prior to its game against Louisville, currently ranked No. 13. It will be the eleventh time ESPN has brought its show to Cameron Indoor, more than any other venue in college basketball.

1. Duke 11 times

2. Kentucky 9 times

3. North Carolina 8 times

Kansas 8 times

5. Florida 5 times

Duke is 5-5 when hosting Gameday. The Blue Devils have a 3-5 record against North Carolina and are 1-0 against both Miami and Virginia.

This is the fifth straight year Duke has hosted the show at least once. No other school has ever hosted more than three years in a row. Kentucky and UNC both have current three-year streaks, and Virginia has a current two-year streak.

Including road games, Duke has an 11-11 record in Gameday appearances. The Blue Devils 23 appearance on Jan. 18 will match North Carolina for the most of any school.

Duke is 2-3 at UNC, 2-0 at Virginia, 1-0 at Clemson, 1-0 in the ACC Tournament, and 0-1 at Maryland, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

This will be the 17 time Duke has faced a ranked opponent in a Gameday appearance. Duke is 7-9 against ranked foes. Duke has been ranked for every Gameday appearance.

This will be Louisville’s ninth appearance on the show and seventh as a road team. The Cardinals are 5-3.

Zion Williamson Wanted to Return to Duke For Sophomore Year

ShawnKrest

NBA rookie Zion Williamson was the first pick in the draft, but he wanted to come back for another year at Duke. He told JJ Redick that he wanted to stay in college, but Coach K wouldn't let him come back, and his family changed his mind. Read more

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Georgia Tech Maven's Matthew McGavic

ShawnKrest

Duke heads to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night for its second straight ACC road game. We find out about the Yellow Jackets from SI's Georgia Tech Maven. Read more

Matthew Hurt wins ACC Freshman of the Week

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt became the 53rd Duke player to win the ACC Freshman of the Week Award, dating back to the 1970 season. He's the second Blue Devil to win the award this season, joining Vernon Carey and extending Duke's streak of multiple winners to six seasons. Read more.

Report: Brittain Brown to Transfer

ShawnKrest

Duke running back Brittain Brown, who has battled injury over the last two seasons, may be looking for a new start. According to reports, he has entered the transfer portal and plans to graduate and leave for another program. Read more.

Wendell Moore Out Indefinitely With Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after breaking his right hand during the Miami game. Read more

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

ShawnKrest

Duke earned an ACC road win at Miami, and several of the players moved up the career lists for scoring, rebounds, assists and threes. Read more

Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils take their six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to meet Miami, who has a five-game streak of its own. Duke is 2-0 in the ACC, 1-0 on the road. We'll have updates and analysis all night.

The Darkest Duke Football Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

Two tough last-second losses to Coastal foes top the list of dark Duke football moments of the 2010s. Read more

Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor after missing two games, and two-plus weeks, with an ankle injury. He admitted there was some rust but he got his feet back under him. Read more