Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN College Gameday analyst and former Virginia Tech coach Seth Greenberg gave his impressions of Duke’s freshmen after watching part of the Blue Devils’ practice on Friday.

Of Matthew Hurt’s NBA Draft prospects, Greenberg said, “Matthew Hurt needs to come back. He needs to come back to school. He’s got to rebound the ball better. He’s got to get tougher. He’s got to get stronger. He’s got to get his shot where he can put it down a little bit more. I don’t where the draftniks … it’s a bad draft. So everyone’s going to move up. The draft is real simple: If you’re a freshman that has a chance to grow by coming back, you can raise your stock.”

Of center Vernon Carey Jr., Greenberg said simply, “Vernon’s gonna go (to the draft).”

Cassius Stanley was more of a mixed bag.

“I like Stanley’s energy,” Greenberg said. “I like his enthusiasm. He’s a perfect complement to Tre (Jones) defensively, and when they get out in transition, he’s the guy to finish. He’s shooting the ball much better—good rhythm. I’d like to see him get a little better off the bounce when he’s guarded. I don’t know if that’s his game or not, but he’s getting better. That’s a guy you can see him grow. It’s crazy, because, in years past, you’d say, ‘That guy’s going to come back and have a really good sophomore year, but the draft’s so bad, he’s starting to move up. That’s a personal decision."

Greenberg is big on players returning to school for development.

"Would you rather be playing in the G League, where bags fly free on Southwest? Or flying first class and letting college basketball build your brand?" he asked