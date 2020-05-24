Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward from Richmond, Virginia’s Trinity Episcopal School who is headed to Duke as part of the Blue Devils’ highly-rated freshman class.

The 6-foot-8-240-pound Coleman appeared on the YouTube show the Absolute Basketball Experience with Jamie Shaw recently and talked about why he chose Duke.

“For me, it was their long history,” he said. “Coach K, everybody in the country knows he is very, very good at what he does. Aside from that, on my visit—a couple days before, I talked to Coach K. He said, ‘When you step on campus, you truly know if you want to be here.’ Since I stepped foot on campus, I really did know I wanted to be there. The interesting thing is for all of us, all the guys in the class, it’s kind of been the same message, the same kind of feel We all talked about how when we first stepped on campus, we knew this was the place.”

Duke coaches have told Coleman that they envision him filling a role similar to the one Justise Winslow played in 2014-15, when Duke won the national championship.

“A guy who brings energy each and every game,” Coleman said of the Winslow role. “I watched a ton of that 2015 team. Justise always brough energy. He always was impactful, whether that was assisting, rebounding, scoring or just diving on the floor for a loose ball. He was a guy that always was impactful and was always going to play hard."