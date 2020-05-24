BlueDevilCountry
Henry Coleman Expects to Play Justise Winslow Role at Duke

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward from Richmond, Virginia’s Trinity Episcopal School who is headed to Duke as part of the Blue Devils’ highly-rated freshman class.

The 6-foot-8-240-pound Coleman appeared on the YouTube show the Absolute Basketball Experience with Jamie Shaw recently and talked about why he chose Duke.

“For me, it was their long history,” he said. “Coach K, everybody in the country knows he is very, very good at what he does. Aside from that, on my visit—a couple days before, I talked to Coach K. He said, ‘When you step on campus, you truly know if you want to be here.’ Since I stepped foot on campus, I really did know I wanted to be there. The interesting thing is for all of us, all the guys in the class, it’s kind of been the same message, the same kind of feel We all talked about how when we first stepped on campus, we knew this was the place.”

Duke coaches have told Coleman that they envision him filling a role similar to the one Justise Winslow played in 2014-15, when Duke won the national championship.

“A guy who brings energy each and every game,” Coleman said of the Winslow role. “I watched a ton of that 2015 team. Justise always brough energy. He always was impactful, whether that was assisting, rebounding, scoring or just diving on the floor for a loose ball. He was a guy that always was impactful and was always going to play hard."

Patrick Tape: "At Duke, I Can Find Like-Minded People"

Patrick Tape will finish his college career with degrees from Columbia and Yale. Obviously, he has big plans for his post-basketball career, whenever that starts.

ShawnKrest

Riley Leonard: If Coach K Wants to Give Me a Shot, Who Knows?

Duke's 2021 quarterback commit Riley Leonard continues his conversation with Blue Devil Country, discussing the (unlikely) possibility of walking on to Coach K's team, as well as his friendly competition with fellow 2021 quarterback Jordan Moore.

ShawnKrest

Riley Leonard: Coach Cut Didn't Have to Give Me a Duke Pitch

Duke 2021 quarterback commit talks about his recruitment and college choice in part one of an exclusive interview with Blue Devil Country.

ShawnKrest

Duke Lands in Top Five for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, the top prospect in the class of 2021 and a potential reclassifier to 2020, released his top five, and Duke made the cut, along with the possibility of accepting a contract with the NBA G-League.

ShawnKrest

Da'Quan Gonzales Includes Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 recruit Da'Quan Gonzales is a two-way star for Jensen Beach, Florida, but he plans to play corner in college. He just released his top 10, and Duke made the cut.

ShawnKrest

What Coach K Likes About Patrick Tape

Patrick Tape is best known for his off-again/on-again commitment to Duke, but soon enough, his game on the floor will get the attention. Tape breaks down his game and how Coach K plans to use him.

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in top five

2021 three-star running back Gabe Ervin released his top five colleges, and the Buford, Georgia product included Duke. The Blue Devils will need to beat out Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Georgia.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke. In a three-week stretch, he received an offer, committed, decommitted and recommitted. Tape discussed his decision and the former Duke player who provided an assist in his reunion with the staff.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he'll be leaving Duke at some point soon. The question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest