Insider Shares 'Bad News' for Duke Basketball Roster

Just pick a random leaderboard from Tuesday's athletic and skill testing results at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago's Wintrust Arena. Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward is likely right there among the best, if not at the top of the list.

Climbing NBA Draft big boards with ferocity, the former Washington State and Eastern Washington standout guard is looking less and less like a guy who needs another year in college considering his stock is so clearly surging at full steam this go-round.

"Maybe someone who's helped themselves more than anyone so far in Chicago," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein explained on Tuesday evening while live on the scene of Coward's surge. "And Duke, this is bad news — sorry to break it to you — but Cedric Coward has got some serious buzz right now...He looks like he is trending toward being a potential first-round pick.

"So, the decision-making looks like it could be flipping...It's either Duke or the NBA. Right now, it looks like the NBA may be the favorite."

NBA TV's Krysten Peek seems to agree.

"Buy stock now in Cedric Coward," Peek wrote while Coward was shining on Tuesday afternoon. "A 6-foot-6 guard with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Recorded a max vert of 38.5 inches and he's shooting the ball extremely well in drills.

"Currently committed to Duke...but could rise quickly in the draft after this week."

Cedric Coward has until May 28 to withdraw his name from the June 25-26 NBA Draft and retain his remaining year of eligibility on the college stage.

