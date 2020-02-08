Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

After beating Boston College by 39 in the first meeting of the year, Duke trailed by as many as 10 in the rematch earlier this week and trailed as late as the seven minute mark in the second half.

Jack White said the Blue Devils didn't listen to Coach MIke Krzyzewski's warnings heading into Boston.

"He tried to get us prepared for that game," he said. "He didn’t want us to be complacent, considering the result of the last time we played them. We didn’t do a good job of coming out. We knew they were going to be a different team, especially with (Nik) Popovic playing and with them at home. We just didn’t respond the right way to Coach before the game. We were really fortunate to come out with a win in their place.

Now Duke heads to a UNC that has an uncharacteristic losing record. White is confident the Blue Devils won't make the same mistake twice.

"We're definitely locked in," he said. "All eyes on Coach right now. We’ve just got to learn from what’s been happening to us. We’ve had really average starts or average stretches in games where we really shouldn’t have them. Whether we’re overlooking teams or whatever it may be, there’s no excuse for it."

White expects a strong effort from the Tar Heels. "For them, their record isn’t a reflection of how they are, especially at home, especially now that they got Cole [Anthony] back," he said. "We all know that they’re looking at us as a big team to knock off and really get them going for the home stretch of the conference schedule. For us, we’re looking at this as just as big of a game as any. It’s our biggest game so far and that’s how we’ve been looking at the season – our next game is our biggest game. We’ve just got to take it one at a time. That’s what we’re doing with this one and we’re just hoping to come out and make a statement for ourselves that we’re getting better and that we’re ready for those moments and just trying to get our 10th [ACC] win.”