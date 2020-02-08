BlueDevilCountry
Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

ShawnKrest

After beating Boston College by 39 in the first meeting of the year, Duke trailed by as many as 10 in the rematch earlier this week and trailed as late as the seven minute mark in the second half.

Jack White said the Blue Devils didn't listen to Coach MIke Krzyzewski's warnings heading into Boston.

"He tried to get us prepared for that game," he said. "He didn’t want us to be complacent, considering the result of the last time we played them. We didn’t do a good job of coming out. We knew they were going to be a different team, especially with (Nik) Popovic playing and with them at home. We just didn’t respond the right way to Coach before the game. We were really fortunate to come out with a win in their place.

Now Duke heads to a UNC that has an uncharacteristic losing record. White is confident the Blue Devils won't make the same mistake twice.

"We're definitely locked in," he said. "All eyes on Coach right now. We’ve just got to learn from what’s been happening to us. We’ve had really average starts or average stretches in games where we really shouldn’t have them. Whether we’re overlooking teams or whatever it may be, there’s no excuse for it."

White expects a strong effort from the Tar Heels. "For them, their record isn’t a reflection of how they are, especially at home, especially now that they got Cole [Anthony] back," he said. "We all know that they’re looking at us as a big team to knock off and really get them going for the home stretch of the conference schedule. For us, we’re looking at this as just as big of a game as any. It’s our biggest game so far and that’s how we’ve been looking at the season – our next game is our biggest game. We’ve just got to take it one at a time. That’s what we’re doing with this one and we’re just hoping to come out and make a statement for ourselves that we’re getting better and that we’re ready for those moments and just trying to get our 10th [ACC] win.”

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33