Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Duke has a core of freshmen who will be playing in their first Carolina game, but Jack White hasn't had to do much to prepare them for the showdown.

"Funny you say that," the senior captain said. "I think all of them really have a good idea of obviously what this is about. I was just talking to Matt [Hurt] and he was saying it’s really different. He’s been seeing this his whole life growing up and he’s from Minnesota, and now that he’s actually here, he just said it feels different now that he’s in it. I think the freshmen class and for all of us, we’re ready for the fight [and] we know what it’s going to be like over there. No one on this squad has won over there. Me and Javin [DeLaurier] haven’t won there our whole career and we’re really just following coach’s lead. He’s hungry. We know this game is a big step for us in terms of some little milestones for our season with our 10th conference win and our 20th win overall. We’re just hungry to go over there and fight and come away with a win.”

White will need to play a key role in defending UNC's big men--Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

“First of all, they do a great job on the boards," he said. "They create a lot of really good opportunities for themselves on the glass and I think they work really well together. In terms of how we stop them, we’ve got to fight them. We’ve got to bring the fight to them. We know that they’re going to try to be physical but we know that we’ve got to try and put them on the back foot. We really just want to bring the game to them. We don’t want to be on the back foot, we don’t want to be the ones getting attacked – we want to be the attackers, the aggressors and just play our game. We don’t want to be timid or anything like that. We want to play aggressive Duke Basketball.”