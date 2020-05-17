BlueDevilCountry
Jay Bilas: Michael Jordan: Is What Relentless Looks Like

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke in 1982 for his freshman year, a few months after Michael Jordan hit a shot to win the National Championship at UNC. For the next two seasons, Bilas got an up-close look at Jordan during the UNC-Duke rivalry games.

With the popularity of the Last Dance documentary on Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teams, Bilas was asked to discuss his experience with Jordan while he hosted the Junior NBA’s Leadership Council.

“I played against Michael Jordan in college,” Bilas said. “My favorite memory comes from playing against him the first time in a pickup game in Chapel Hill. I’d seen him play (when I was) in high school. He was a freshman and won the National Championship.”

It wasn’t a particular standout play in the pickup game with Jordan. Instead, it was Jordan’s overall attitude that struck Bilas.

“That first time, when I played against him, I really saw that’s what relentlessness looks like,” Bilas said. “He was truly relentless, even at that age, in his competitive spirit and way he went after it.”

A few months later, Jordan again made an impression on Bilas.

“My freshman year, at Cameron Indoor Stadium, he act hit head on the backboard while making a play,” Bilas recalled. “You don’t see that very often.”

Jordan went 6-1 against Duke in his UNC career, including 4-1 against Bilas. Carolina won by 21 and 24 points in Bilas’ freshman year, but, by the end of his sophomore season, Duke had improved enough to take the Tar Heels to double overtime before losing in Chapel Hill. A week later, Duke upset the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament.

Bilas won three of his final five games against the Tar Heels.

