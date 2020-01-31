Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy: "I Was Locked In On the Competition"

Pitt coach Jeff Capel found himself the center of attention during his return to Duke, where he played for four years and coached for seven.

In addition to the storyline of his homecoming, Capel was inadvertently the center of controversy when Duke fans directed a chant at him, leading to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski yelling at them to stop. Coach K has since apologized to the fans in his postgame remarks and in person the following day.

“I heard him yell,” Capel said of his former coach. “I didn’t know what he was yelling at. I didn’t know what they were saying. I was locked in to the competition.”

Krzyzewski spoke to Capel prior to the second half.

“I think he was trying to tell me what happened. I honestly didn’t know. He was trying to apologize, and I asked him what happened. I didn’t know what happened. So that’s it.”

Capel also was part of a controversy he had a more active role in creating. He picked up a technical foul after he appeared to make contact with an official while protesting a traveling call as the game was going on.

“Well, there’s no room,” Capel said. “So, I was standing there. And I did say something. But I was standing there, and he came running by. So … I was not told why I got the technical on the travel call.”

When his team returned to Pittsburgh, Capel went to Twitter to praise the Duke fans and his former coach’s passion.