Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy: "I Was Locked In On the Competition"

ShawnKrest

Pitt coach Jeff Capel found himself the center of attention during his return to Duke, where he played for four years and coached for seven.

In addition to the storyline of his homecoming, Capel was inadvertently the center of controversy when Duke fans directed a chant at him, leading to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski yelling at them to stop. Coach K has since apologized to the fans in his postgame remarks and in person the following day.

“I heard him yell,” Capel said of his former coach. “I didn’t know what he was yelling at. I didn’t know what they were saying. I was locked in to the competition.”

Krzyzewski spoke to Capel prior to the second half.

“I think he was trying to tell me what happened. I honestly didn’t know. He was trying to apologize, and I asked him what happened. I didn’t know what happened. So that’s it.”

Capel also was part of a controversy he had a more active role in creating. He picked up a technical foul after he appeared to make contact with an official while protesting a traveling call as the game was going on.

“Well, there’s no room,” Capel said. “So, I was standing there. And I did say something. But I was standing there, and he came running by. So … I was not told why I got the technical on the travel call.”

When his team returned to Pittsburgh, Capel went to Twitter to praise the Duke fans and his former coach’s passion.

Basketball

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

ShawnKrest

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

ShawnKrest