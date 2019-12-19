DukeMaven
Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

After appearing in just a handful of games last season, Duke sophomore Joey Baker has developed into a key contributor on this year’s squad. How has that happened?

“Just working my butt off,” he said, “and listening to the coaches. They have my best interest, so just following their lead. They’ve been through Coach’s system and know what to expect, so just kind of following what they’re telling me to do. … I’ve put lot of work in since I arrived here last summer. It’s kind of just trusting that work. I think it’s a combination of coaches staying in my ear telling me to shoot and trusting the work I’ve put in.”

Baker also spent a lot of offseason effort improving.

“I’ve gotten a lot better in all the big areas,” he said. “Defense. I’ve added weight. I’ve added strength. I’m feeling more comfortable out there with knowing what to do and when to do it. They say the game slows down, and I think it has for me.”

Duke plays Wofford on Thursday night. The Terriers are coming off an upset of UNC, and Duke is taking them seriously.

“They’re a great program, and they’re a really good shooting team,” Baker said. “They have four guys that can space the floor, so we’ve been focusing on that a lot the past couple days in practice, just trying to prepare for that.”

It’s Duke’s first game in 13 days.

“It’s obviously unconventional with finals last week,” Baker said. “It’s a good change of pace. It’s an opportunity to get back in the gym and have some good practices, some hard practices that you’re not able to have in the thick of the season when you’re playing games every couple of days. I feel like we’ve definitely gotten better from this time off and then hopefully we’ll continue to do that once we get back from Christmas break.”

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the team didn't recruit a running back, because they like who's returning there, including injured starter Brittain Brown and reserve Marvin Hubbard. Cutcliffe also had a positive report on CB Mark Gilbert. Watch

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more

Coach Cutcliffe Breaks Down 2020 Recruits on Offense

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe gives a rundown on the offensive signees, including QB Luca Diamont. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke Secondary "May Be the Best Tackling Group We've Signed"

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe went through the Blue Devils' 2020 defensive recruits by position group. Watch.

Five Newly-Signed Blue Devil Recruits Enrolling in January

ShawnKrest

Five members of the 16-man class signed by Duke on NSD will enroll in January and participate in spring practice. Read more.

Duke Lands WR Jontavis Robertson in NSD Morning Coup.

ShawnKrest

Duke finished a wild 14 minute run on NSD morning by signing uncommitted WR target Jontavis Robertson. Read more.

Duke Flips Purdue Commit Jaylen Stinson

ShawnKrest

Duke added to its class of 2020 in a frantic 8:00 hour, including a flip of a cornerback who appeared headed for Purdue. Read more

Duke Completes Flip on Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Former Troy commit Da'Quan Johnson signed with Duke early on NSD, setting off a frantic several minutes for the Blue Devils. Read more.