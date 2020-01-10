DukeMaven
Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils made the 25-man midseason watch list for the John Wooden Award, given to college basketball’s top player.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones and freshman Vernon Carey Jr. were both named to the list. Kansas (Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike) and Kentucky (Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans) are the only other schools with two players on the list. The only other ACC player to make the list was Louisville’s Jordan Nwora.

Carey is third in the ACC in scoring at 18.1 ppg and second in field goal percentage (.612). He’s also third in the league in rebounding at 8.8 and fourth in blocks (2.0).

Jones is the ACC assist leader at 7.2 and is fifth in assist/turnover ratio (2.21). He’s also second in steals (2.2).

Duke has had six players win the Wooden Award, including the reigning winner, Zion Williamson.

Christian Laettner was the first Blue Devil to win, in 1992, followed by Elton Brand in 1999, Shane Battier in 2001, Jason Williams in 2002 and JJ Redick in 2006. No other school has had more than four winners.

The complete watch list is below.

  • Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
  • Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
  • Saddiq Bey, Villanova
  • Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
  • Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
  • Devon Dotson, Kansas
  • Anthony Edwards, Georgia
  • Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
  • Luka Garza, Iowa
  • Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
  • Markus Howard, Marquette
  • Tre Jones, Duke
  • Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
  • Jordan Nwora, Louisville
  • Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
  • Myles Powell, Seton Hall
  • Payton Pritchard, Oregon
  • Zavier Simpson, Michigan
  • Lamar Stevens, Penn State
  • Isaiah Stewart, Washington
  • Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
  • Obi Toppin, Dayton
  • Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
  • Cassius Winston, Michigan State
