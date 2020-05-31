Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Kennedy Chandler will finish his high school career at a new school.

The five-star point guard in the class of 2021 will be transferring from Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, Tennessee to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

"He's making a move to get prepared for the next level," his father, Kylan Chandler, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "At Sunrise he'll be playing tough competition day in and day out. He'll be challenged in practice, day in and day out. It's just being on a bigger stage and just trying to get better."

Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game last season at Briarcrest, leading the school to the state title game.

“I love Briarcrest,” Chandler told ESPN. “Sunrise Christian will help me to keep improving. I’m very comfortable with their players and their environment.”

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Chandler is the consensus top point guard in the class. He’s ranked No. 9 overall by Rivals and No. 13 overall, according to 247Sports.

Chandler released his top five college choices earlier in the month. Duke made the cut, along with Memphis, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“Duke has always been like a dream school for me,” he said, shortly after releasing his top five. “I’ve been building a great relationship with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and the coaching staff. Just the way I’ve just been watching Duke for a long time.”

Chandler also said he won’t cut his list any further. His next announcement will be his college choice.

“For me, just building a relationship with the coaching staff and finding just the best fit for me,” he said. “A school that can push me to be the greatest and push me to go harder today and just take me to the next level.”