Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler will finish his high school career at a new school.

The five-star point guard in the class of 2021 will be transferring from Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, Tennessee to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

"He's making a move to get prepared for the next level," his father, Kylan Chandler, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "At Sunrise he'll be playing tough competition day in and day out. He'll be challenged in practice, day in and day out. It's just being on a bigger stage and just trying to get better."

Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game last season at Briarcrest, leading the school to the state title game.

“I love Briarcrest,” Chandler told ESPN. “Sunrise Christian will help me to keep improving. I’m very comfortable with their players and their environment.”

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Chandler is the consensus top point guard in the class. He’s ranked No. 9 overall by Rivals and No. 13 overall, according to 247Sports.

Chandler released his top five college choices earlier in the month. Duke made the cut, along with Memphis, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“Duke has always been like a dream school for me,” he said, shortly after releasing his top five. “I’ve been building a great relationship with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and the coaching staff. Just the way I’ve just been watching Duke for a long time.”

Chandler also said he won’t cut his list any further. His next announcement will be his college choice.

“For me, just building a relationship with the coaching staff and finding just the best fit for me,” he said. “A school that can push me to be the greatest and push me to go harder today and just take me to the next level.”

Basketball

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Dylan Merrell Commits to Duke

Three-star Dylan Merrell became the eleventh member of Duke's class of 2021 when the DB/RB from Alpharetta, Georgia committed to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest Paid List

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving made Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, moving up one spot from last year. He's joined by Zion WIlliamson, giving Duke two former players on the list for the first time since 2018.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel and Family Fund ALS Breakthrough at Duke

When Jeff Capel's father was suffering with ALS in 2017, he and his family helped fund research at Duke to help fight the disease. He may be at Pitt now, but Capel's fund has begun to pay off with a promising clinical trial.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

by

JXClaytor

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest