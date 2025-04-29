Duke Basketball: Isaiah Evans Appears Among NBA Draft Early Entrants
On Tuesday morning, the NBA revealed the 106 players who filed as early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, taking place on June 25-26. The list includes five 2024-25 Duke basketball players, including one who has already confirmed his return to Durham next season in rookie sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.
Unless something has changed since announcing his decision to play a sophomore campaign under fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer just last week, it looks as though Evans is probably just going through the early portion of the NBA Draft process to better gauge his current stock as a future pro.
Evans averaged 6.8 points in 13.8 minutes per game for the 2024-25 Blue Devils. He led the squad with his 41.6 shooting percentage beyond the arc.
Players have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to remove their names from the NBA Draft candidate pool in order to retain their NCAA eligibility.
The four Blue Devil early entrants who sure seem to be 100 percent committed to remaining in the NBA Draft are freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach plus junior Tyrese Proctor.
