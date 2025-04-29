Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Isaiah Evans Appears Among NBA Draft Early Entrants

A handful of Duke basketball talents are on the deep list of players who entered the NBA Draft pool.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans
Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday morning, the NBA revealed the 106 players who filed as early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, taking place on June 25-26. The list includes five 2024-25 Duke basketball players, including one who has already confirmed his return to Durham next season in rookie sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.

ALSO READ: Top-Tier Transfer Cedric Coward Shares Blue Devil Jersey Look

Unless something has changed since announcing his decision to play a sophomore campaign under fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer just last week, it looks as though Evans is probably just going through the early portion of the NBA Draft process to better gauge his current stock as a future pro.

Evans averaged 6.8 points in 13.8 minutes per game for the 2024-25 Blue Devils. He led the squad with his 41.6 shooting percentage beyond the arc.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to remove their names from the NBA Draft candidate pool in order to retain their NCAA eligibility.

The four Blue Devil early entrants who sure seem to be 100 percent committed to remaining in the NBA Draft are freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach plus junior Tyrese Proctor.

ALSO READ: Blue Devil Signee Drops Another Notch in Final 2025 Rankings

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball