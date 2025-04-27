Priority Duke Basketball Target Soaring in Grassroots Action

The top two ranked shooting guards in HS just matched up 🔥🍿



The #1 ranked SG Jordan Smith Jr. dropped 24 points to lead TTO over the Utah Prospects in OT 🍿🔥



Ikenna Alozie finished with 23 points.@NikeEYB @TTOBasketball @UtahProspects pic.twitter.com/JQF5bjtwk2