Priority Duke Basketball Target Soaring in Grassroots Action
There's no doubt that Duke basketball rookies Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II, both now on tap to return to Durham for their sophomore campaigns, have been singing the praises of the program to their former Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) teammate in now-rising senior five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.
And it stands to reason that Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew continue to place the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith at the center of their 2026 recruiting radar.
After all, he was one of the first in his class to receive a Duke basketball offer. He's already visited the Blue Devils and attends a pipeline school to Durham. On top of all that, Smith continues to take his game to new levels of dominance on both ends of the court, now making a strong case to eventually rank No. 1 among his peers.
Smith, currently No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has put his all-around prowess on full display in fueling Team Takeover to a 3-0 start on its Nike EYBL slate the past three days, including his 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in Saturday's 87-71 victory over JL3.
Facing top-shelf competition in the prestigious grassroots circuit's season-opening event in Mesa, Ariz., Smith averaged 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per outing. The chiseled playmaker and innate leader shot 60.0 percent from the field and 61.9 percent at the charity stripe.
Duke basketball has formally targeted a handful of 2026 talents. The Blue Devils are still looking for their first commitment in the cycle.
