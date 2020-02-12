BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU's Leonard Hamilton: Duke Threw In Threes From the Parking Lot

ShawnKrest

Florida State made it a priority to put the clamps on Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. For the most part, the Seminoles accomplished that, limiting the big freshman to 10 points on five shots. But it wasn’t enough in Duke’s 70-65 win, as other Blue Devils stepped up.

“He’s a handful,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said of Carey. “I’m not sure you ever really stop a guy like that. I think the attention that we gave him opened up doors for guys who came off the bench who were knocking down those threes. So it’s a give and take. You concentrate on stopping him and all of a sudden, you get (Alex) O’Connell and (Matthew) Hurt coming out there throwing in threes from the parking lot. That’s kind of what happened, but that’s what a good team would do. I think Duke has done a real good job of putting the team together that really has all the ingredients to win basketball games. We were clogging up the middle and taking their inside game away, (coach Mike Krzyzewski) came off the bench with two guys, and they start knocking down threes. They’re going to be very difficult for people to compete against, and it seems to me they’re getting better and better as the season goes on. Hopefully, we can do the same thing.”

The Noles are still trying to gel as a team.

“We’re a long ways away,” Hamilton said. “We have six new guys who have come in to learn. That’s probably the best thing about our team. We’re still kind of sputtering a little bit. I don’t think we were smooth in our offensive execution. We kind of got away from the efficiency. I’m hoping we can keep finding ways to win games while we’re getting better.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife