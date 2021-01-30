HomeBasketballFootball
Live Blog: Clemson at Duke

Blue Devils host Tigers hoping to win second straight
Duke showed signs of putting things together last game out, after struggling early in the ACC schedule. The Blue Devils built an early lead and held off multiple runs from Georgia Tech to emerge with a key ACC victory. The win put Duke over .500 on the season at 6-5, 4-3 in the ACC. It also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Now, the Blue Devils look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time since they won their first two games of 2021. The Blue Devils will host Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are 10-4, 4-4 in the ACC and, like Duke, also won their last game to snap a three-game losing streak.

Duke was able to get to the free throw line against Tech, which had been a problem over the last few games. The Blue Devils will need to continue to be aggressive with driving toward the basket. Duke also needs to continue to get leadership from its older players. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that sophomore Wendell Moore and senior Jordan Goldwire provided their best leadership of the year against the Yellow Jackets.

Several of Duke’s freshmen seem to be clicking. Jalen Johnson continued his strong play since his return to the lineup with a second-half scoring outburst to help hold off Georgia Tech. DJ Steward also had a strong game, and Mark Williams had his best outing of the season with six first-half points. Coach K said Williams has done much better in practice to earn the playing time.

