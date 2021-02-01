Live Blog: Duke at Miami

Duke looks to win its third straight game with a Big Monday road trip to Miami.

The Blue Devils have moved to 7-5, 5-3 in the ACC with back-to-back home wins over Georgia Tech and Clemson, the latter a 26-point blowout that was Duke’s most complete performance of the season. The next step for the Blue Devils will be to win on the road, something that has eluded Duke since Dec. 16, when it opened ACC play with a win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils lost three straight road games, at Virginia Tech, Pitt and Louisville.

Miami has hit hard times, losing four straight, all by at least a dozen points. The Hurricanes are 6-10, 2-9 in the ACC and have been hit hard by injuries.

Miami’s last game, a 12-point loss at Wake Forest on Saturday, saw the Hurricanes without the services of Elijah Olaniyi, Earl Timberlake, Chris Lykes, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg, all of whom have suffered injuries. Isaiah Wong, one of the Hurricanes’ top players, suffered an ankle injury of his own during the game.

Making matters even worse, the Canes dismissed freshman Matt Cross from the team last week.

Duke, meanwhile, has found reinforcements on its own bench. The Blue Devils have gotten back-to-back strong performances from Mark Williams, who saw his minutes severely limited early in the season. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the freshman big man has been playing better in practice, earning him time on the floor in games. He had six points in the first half against Tech, then scored 11 against Clemson.

Your officials: Jeffrey Anderson, Mike Stephens, Brent Hampton

Duke lineup is listed as Steward, Goldwire, Moore, Johnson and Hurt.