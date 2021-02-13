HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Live Blog: Duke at NC State

Blue Devils look to snap three-game skid
Duke will attempt to get back to .500 in a place that has given it trouble in recent years. The Blue Devils head to PNC Arena in Raleigh to face NC State. The Wolfpack have beaten Duke in the Blue Devils last two trips to Raleigh and four of the last five.

The Blue Devils are trying to turn around their worst season in generations. The Blue Devils have a losing record for the first time since 1999 at 7-8, 5-6 in the ACC. They’re currently on their second three-game losing streak of the season and have lost six of the last eight. The Blue Devils have also lost four road games in a row.

Duke has been performing well on offense recently. The Blue Devils have hit 51-of-89 two-point attempts over the last two games and 21-of-47 from three. The Blue Devils have struggled to get to the free throw line, which has been a season-long problem.

Duke’s major problem, however, has been on defense. Duke is No. 329 in the nation in three-point defense, and opponents have hit 28-of-53 from three over the last three games.

The Blue Devils have gone deeper into their bench recently, with freshmen big men Mark Williams and Henry Coleman coming into their own and earning more playing time.

State has also fallen on hard times. The Wolfpack have lost three of their last four and seven of nine since starting the season 6-1, 2-0 in the ACC. The Pack is still looking to piece things together after losing leading scorer Devon Daniels to a season-ending injury four games ago.

Your starters: Moore, Steward, Roach, Goldwire, Williams

The officials: Ron Groover, John Gaffney, Tommy Morrissey

And Duke makes a late change to the lineup, replacing Goldwire with Hurt, who picks up a foul 17 seconds in.

