Live Blog: Duke at Pitt

Unranked Blue Devils face off against hot Panthers
For the first time in nearly five years, Duke will take the floor as an unranked team.

The Blue Devils head to Pitt for their first game since falling from the AP Top 25, following a loss at Virginia Tech. It snapped a 91-week streak where the Blue Devils were ranked, 

Duke is 5-3, 3-1 in the ACC, and will face a Pitt team that is rapidly improving into a conference contender. Pitt features ACC co-player of the week Justin Champagnie, who is second in the nation in rebounding and second in the league in scoring. He has four 20-10 games this season. 

Duke will be at full strength for the first time since December 8. Freshman Justin Johnson has been sidelined since then with a foot injury. He returned to the floor for last Tuesday’s game at the Hokies but logged just four minutes as he began to work into game shape. Duke has had a week between games, giving Johnson time to get reintegrated into the rotation. 

Duke could also see the return of Patrick Tape, who injured his back two weeks ago. Tape returned to practice over the weekend, so he’ll likely be available for limited minutes, much like Johnson last week. 

Duke was also without freshman Henry Coleman & assistant coach Chris Carrawell for last week’s game as they served quarantine for possible COVID exposure. No update was given on their condition, but Coach K, who served his own quarantine a week earlier, said that “everyone eligible to play can play” 

Johnson gets the start, along with Steward, Roach, Moore & Brakefield

