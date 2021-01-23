Live Blog: Duke at Louisville

Duke and Louisville both enter Saturday’s game looking to post an ACC win. The Blue Devils are playing their third straight road game and have losses to Virginia Tech and Pitt so far on the trip.

The Blue Devils are off to their worst nine-game start since 1983 at 5-4, 3-2 in the ACC.

Louisville, meanwhile, has dropped games at Miami and home to Florida State. The Cardinals are 9-3, 4-2 in the ACC.

Mike Krzyzewski was not pleased with Duke’s start to the game at Pitt. After a week of practice, the Blue Devils gave up eight straight points, forcing Coach K to call a time out two minutes in, which he said afterward was “unacceptable.” After battling back, Duke gave up another run to start the second half.

Krzyzewski was also unhappy with Duke’s 11-of-19 free throw shooting and the Blue Devils’ inability to finish shots when meeting contact near the basket. On defense, Duke fouled too often, giving up 37 free throws to Pitt.

Duke opened the Pitt game in a zone and kept at it most of the night. Coach K said to expect more zone from the Blue Devils as the year goes on.

The Blue Devils got a boost from Jalen Johnson, who played his first full game in more than a month. Johnson has been sidelined with a foot injury and had just four minutes in his return at Virginia Tech. In 33 minutes against Pitt, Johnson had 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals.

Wendell Moore also showed signs of snapping out of his slump, with 15 points and three assists. Center Patrick Tape returned from a back injury to give the Blue Devils four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Starters are posted: Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward, Jalen Johnson, Matthew Hurt

Duke looks better to start the game than it did against Pitt. But Louisville can’t miss. Three early three-pointers give the Ville a five point lead

6-0 run takes us to the under 16, Louisville up 10-5

Even if they don’t get the steal, Louisville is getting hands on every Duke pass. At the under 12, it’s 14-14 Louisville

Back to back threes by Moore & Hurt put Duke on top midway through the half

Hurt with another three but Duke trails 23-22 at the under 8