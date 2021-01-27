HomeBasketballFootball
Live Blog: Georgia Tech at Duke

Blue Devils look to snap three-game losing streak
Duke host Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, looking to snap a three-game losing streak that has the Blue Devils off to their worst 10-game start since 1983. Duke is 5-5, 3-3 in the ACC.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with Duke’s effort in the last game, a loss at Louisville where the Blue Devils missed open three pointers in the final minute that would have either given Duke the lead or tied the game.

Duke has two scorers but has struggled to get them both on their game at the same time. Jalen Johnson returned from a foot injury that cost him a month and had a big game at Pitt. He struggled against Louisville while Matthew Hurt had a productive night. Krzyzewski would like to have two dependable scoring options and hopes to see both players raise each other’s game.

Coach K wants Duke to cut down on its turnovers, and a priority for Duke this week has been to cut down on fouling on the defensive end. The Blue Devils are on pace to shoot fewer free throws than their opponents for the first time in 25 years. In the last four games, opponents have shot twice as many free throws as the Blue Devils and had a nine-point advantage per game from the line.

Duke put in extra early-morning practice this week on driving to the hoop and taking contact, in the hope that it will help the Blue Devils break out of their free throw drought.

Your starters: Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach, Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt

