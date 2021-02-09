Live Blog: Notre Dame at Duke

Once again, Duke looks to get back on the winning track against the Fighting Irish.

Back in December, the Blue Devils found themselves at 2-2 on the year and losers of two of their last three games.

Duke headed to South Bend, where Coach K led the Blue Devils past former Duke assistant Mike Brey, 75-65, to start the ACC schedule with a win and get back over .500

Now Duke finds itself back at .500 at 7-7 and needing a late season run to get on the NCAA bubble. The Blue Devils lost back to back games last week, at Miami and at home against the hated Tar Heels.

It’s not a spot the Blue Devils frequently find themselves, and Duke will once again look to Brey and Notre Dame to get back over break even.

To do so, Duke will need Matthew Hurt to find his game again after a rough outing against UNC. Hurt scored a season-low 7 points, only managed to take one shot in a scoreless first half and fouled out with more than four minutes remaining. He had been Duke’s most consistent performer up until then.

if Hurt returns to form, Duke could be deeper than it’s been all season. Center Mark Williams has seen his minutes increase as he strung together three straight solid outings, and Henry Coleman had several productive minutes against the Tar Heels

Duke will need to improve its perimeter defense against an Irish team that is No. 14 in the nation with a .387 three-point shooting percentage. In their last two games, the Blue Devils have allowed opponents to hit 17-of-28 from three.

Duke's starters: Moore, Hurt, Roach, Steward, Williams

Hurt and Steward each hit threes early as Duke jumps out to an early lead.

7-0 Duke run extends to 10-2 as Moore hits a three. Duke is 3-3 from outside. And Roach hits to make it 4-4. Blue Devils up 20-8. Notre Dame calls time at 13:55 which will be an extremely late under 16 break.

Henry Coleman comes off the bench with immediate impact, hitting a put-back and one to put Duke up 15.

Ryan gets back-to-back layups to get Notre Dame back to within 10 at the under 12, 25-15

Duke still shooting 65 percent from the field. Notre Dame has gotten back to 50. Lead is 10, 37-27, at the under 8.

Johnson hits from three, his third straight over the last two games. Duke is 6-of-8 from three this game.

Hurt charges for his second foul. He'll come out with just over four minutes left.

Duke's eighth turnover, followed by Goldwire's second foul take us to the under four. Duke up 40-33. Duke has had a solid first half but could open the door for the Irish late. Coach K will try to get the Blue Devils to finish the half on a run.

Ryan hits a three. He's up to 14, and the Irish run is up to 9-0. Duke clinging to a two-point lead.

Johnson fouls Ryan for three free throws. He's up to 17 and the lead is down to 1.

Moore with a three and two free throws to reach 16 points in the first half. He's hit all five shots and four free throws.

Steward hits a three just before the buzzer to give Duke a 50-45 halftime lead. Led by as many as 15. Moore has 16. ND's Ryan has a career high 21. No one else on either team is in double figures.