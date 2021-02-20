Live Blog: Virginia at Duke

Duke has been playing its best basketball of the season in winning back-to-back in-state road games over the last week. Now, it’s time for the biggest test of the year.

The Blue Devils blew out NC State and Wake Forest, winning the two games by a combined 40 points, and the team showed signs of putting it all together after struggling to find roles throughout the season.

Of course, facing the league leaders and defending national champions will be a little different than taking on the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons.

Duke enters the weekend in eighth place in the ACC, at 9-8, 7-6, but the Blue Devils are just a game out of a tie for fourth. Moving up, however, would depend on Duke taking out Virginia, who is 15-4, 11-2 and leading the ACC by a game and a half. UVA will also be dialed in after suffering an embarrassing 21-point loss to second place Florida State on Monday night. That game snapped a four-game winning streak and span of 11 wins in 12 outings for Virginia.

Duke will need to solve Virginia’s pack line defense, which, while normally stingy and suffocating, has shown a few weak spots, particularly against outside shooting. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and FSU have all shot over 50 percent from three against the Cavaliers. Duke, who has hit 41-of-90 from three in the last four games, will need to continue its hot outside shooting.

The Blue Devils will also need to shut down Virginia’s shooting. UVA has hit 38-of-89 from three in the last four games, and some of the Cavaliers’ best outside shooters are its big men, which will put pressure on Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield and Matthew Hurt to defend them inside and out.