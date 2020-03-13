BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

When top-ranked Duke drew Mississippi Valley State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, it appeared to be a mismatch. The Duke student paper likened it to a fight between WWF star Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and TV innkeeper Bob Newhart.

Blue Devils senior starters Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie admitted that it was difficult for Duke to get hyped for the Delta Devils.

“I think these games are almost as difficult to get up for as some big games,” said Bilas, who always seems willing to speak his mind. “It’s just like when we played Wake Forest. We knew we could play less than our best and still win. That’s a dangerous situation.”

Alarie agreed, saying, “The emotion we had in both the Virginia and Georgia Tech game (on the way to an ACC Tournament title) will be hard to match in a first round game.”

Sure enough, the 16-seed SWAC champions put a scare into Duke, leading 40-37 at half before Duke rallied to pull out an 85-78 win and advance to a second-round game against Old Dominion.

The undersized Delta Devils forced 23 turnovers, including six by Tommy Amaker, before Johnny Dawkins scored 10 straight points in the second half to help Duke pull away. Dawkins finished with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Alarie added 19, Dave Henderson 12 and freshman Danny Ferry had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski evened his career record in the NCAA Tournament at two wins and two losses.

“In critical points, we knew how to win,” he said. “That’s really been the story of our team, that we knew how to win. … Very simply, the story of the game is that they played harder than us. I don’t fault my tea for not wanting to win. We wanted to win. We just didn’t play very well.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare. Read more

ShawnKrest

SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

Duke announced that it has ceased all athletic competitions, practices and camps for the forseeable future, ending the basketball season for the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Duke Scoring List: Where the Seniors Finished

Duke's season ended without a game being played. Here's where the three seniors ended up in the various career categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

No Winner: ACC Tournament Cancelled Before Duke Plays

The nets will not be cut down in Greensboro. The 2020 ACC Tournament was cancelled minutes before the start of the Quarterfinals and before Duke ever arrived at the arena.

ShawnKrest

NCAA Says No Fans at Tournament Games

Fans will not be able to attend March Madness this year as the CoronaVirus outbreak causes a significant change to the NCAA Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets ACC Tournament Rubber Match With NC State

Duke will get a third game against NC State after the Wolfpack took care of Pittsburgh at the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will battle State in the Quarterfinals. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Win ACC Awards

Duke players won ACC Player and Rookie of the Year for the third season in a row as Tre Jones and Vernon Carey help the Blue Devils sweep the postseason honors. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33