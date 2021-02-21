Matthew Hurt on the Win Over UVA: We Needed This One Badly

Matthew Hurt helped lead Duke’s 66-65 win over Virginia on Saturday, hitting 5-of-8 from three on his way to 22 points.

“This was a big-time win for us,” he said, “and we needed this one badly. We had two good days of prep – I think it starts on the practice end. I thought Jaemyn Brakefield saved us early on in the game. He had a lot of energy, and he was attacking [Jay] Huff. I think all our guys did a great job, and I’m just so proud of my team. I don’t have any words really to describe it.”

While there were no fans in the building, the Blue Devils had plenty of emotion on their own after time ran out.

“It felt so good,” Hurt said. “The season hasn’t gone how we wanted it. There’s been a lot of negativity. We’re just going to try and not take everything for granted and try to keep getting better every day. We play Monday night against a really good Syracuse team, so we get to have fun tonight but tomorrow, for sure, we have to get ready for that.”

Hurt continued his hot shooting in recent games, leading Duke in scoring and outside shooting. “I think my teammates and my coaching staff did a great job of giving me confidence,” he said. “I wasn’t playing well – I think there was a couple-game stretch where I wasn’t playing well, but my coaching staff and my teammates, they believe in me and they were giving me confidence. I got extra work with some of the coaching staff. I just try to be aggressive and just try to win, especially. We got the win and that’s all I care about.”