HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

Matthew Hurt on the Win Over UVA: We Needed This One Badly

Sophomore scored 22 in "big-time win"
Author:
Publish date:

Matthew Hurt helped lead Duke’s 66-65 win over Virginia on Saturday, hitting 5-of-8 from three on his way to 22 points.

“This was a big-time win for us,” he said, “and we needed this one badly. We had two good days of prep – I think it starts on the practice end. I thought Jaemyn Brakefield saved us early on in the game. He had a lot of energy, and he was attacking [Jay] Huff. I think all our guys did a great job, and I’m just so proud of my team. I don’t have any words really to describe it.”

While there were no fans in the building, the Blue Devils had plenty of emotion on their own after time ran out.

“It felt so good,” Hurt said. “The season hasn’t gone how we wanted it. There’s been a lot of negativity. We’re just going to try and not take everything for granted and try to keep getting better every day. We play Monday night against a really good Syracuse team, so we get to have fun tonight but tomorrow, for sure, we have to get ready for that.”

Hurt continued his hot shooting in recent games, leading Duke in scoring and outside shooting. “I think my teammates and my coaching staff did a great job of giving me confidence,” he said. “I wasn’t playing well – I think there was a couple-game stretch where I wasn’t playing well, but my coaching staff and my teammates, they believe in me and they were giving me confidence. I got extra work with some of the coaching staff. I just try to be aggressive and just try to win, especially. We got the win and that’s all I care about.”

hurt_uva-6031d83ef5f9a21ba44b3143_Feb_21_2021_3_59_07
Basketball

Matthew Hurt on the Win Over UVA: We Needed This One Badly

coach_k-6031e4c8f5f9a21ba44b3145_Feb_21_2021_4_45_02
Basketball

Duke Knocks Off Virginia In "Epic Game"

USATSI_15324496
Basketball

Live Blog: Virginia at Duke

moore-60302f28f5f9a21ba44b2b90_Feb_19_2021_21_59_26
Basketball

Wendell Moore Jr. Previews Duke's Game Against Virginia

johnson-6007bd04e9e3792d42ab071c_Jan_20_2021_5_30_31
Basketball

Duke Players, Coach K, Discuss Jalen Johnson Opting Out

hurtwf-602e8e0c31045863805f02ff_Feb_18_2021_16_16_54
Basketball

Red Hot Matthew Hurt Scorching Duke Opponents

coach_k_wf-602e96fc31045863805f033f_Feb_18_2021_16_36_40
Basketball

Duke Blows Out Wake Forest

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-108
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke at Wake Forest