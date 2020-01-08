DukeMaven
Matthew Hurt wins ACC Freshman of the Week

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt is the latest Duke freshman to win ACC Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Hurt outscored Boston College, 20-19 in the first half, on his way to 25 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three against the Eagles. He then added 13 points in a win at Miami. Hurt hit 16 of 22 shots for the week and had a career high four assists and three steals against the Hurricanes.

Hurt is the second Blue Devil this season to take the honor. Vernon Carey Jr. has won Freshman of the Week three times already this season.

Duke has dominated the award in recent years. A Blue Devil has won the Freshman of the Week 59 times in the last 117 weeks, or more than every other week. Hurt is the 15 Blue Devil to win the award over that span.

Since the award was first given in 1970, a Duke player has won it 134 times, 44 more than the next-best team. Hurt is the 53 Blue Devil to win it.

This is the 37 year over the 50 years the award has been given that a Blue Devil has won it, including each of the last 10 years. The 2009-10 national championship season was the last time Duke didn’t have a freshman win the ACC weekly award.

This is also the 12 time that multiple Blue Devils have been Freshman of the Week in the same season, including each of the last six seasons. Jabari Parker was the sole Duke winner in 2013-14 (although he won it 10 times), the last time fewer than two Duke freshmen won it.

This is also the seventh year that Duke freshmen have won the award at least four times. Rasheed Sulaimon (twice in 2012-13) was the last time Duke didn’t have as many.

Report: Brittain Brown to Transfer

ShawnKrest

Duke running back Brittain Brown, who has battled injury over the last two seasons, may be looking for a new start. According to reports, he has entered the transfer portal and plans to graduate and leave for another program. Read more.

Wendell Moore Out Indefinitely With Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after breaking his right hand during the Miami game. Read more

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

ShawnKrest

Duke earned an ACC road win at Miami, and several of the players moved up the career lists for scoring, rebounds, assists and threes. Read more

Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils take their six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to meet Miami, who has a five-game streak of its own. Duke is 2-0 in the ACC, 1-0 on the road. We'll have updates and analysis all night.

The Darkest Duke Football Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

Two tough last-second losses to Coastal foes top the list of dark Duke football moments of the 2010s. Read more

Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor after missing two games, and two-plus weeks, with an ankle injury. He admitted there was some rust but he got his feet back under him. Read more

Duke Teammates Help Keep Matthew Hurt Humble

ShawnKrest

Freshman Matthew Hurt exploded for 25 points against Boston College, but his Duke teammates made sure he didn't get too full of himself afterward. Watch

Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski averaged a 30-7 record with Duke in the 2010s. "It was a hell of a decade. It was our best decade," he said. Watch

Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones played 24 minutes in the win over Boston College despite not playing or practicing in more than three weeks. Coach K was also pleased with Matthew Hurt. Watch