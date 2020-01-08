Matthew Hurt wins ACC Freshman of the Week

Matthew Hurt is the latest Duke freshman to win ACC Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Hurt outscored Boston College, 20-19 in the first half, on his way to 25 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three against the Eagles. He then added 13 points in a win at Miami. Hurt hit 16 of 22 shots for the week and had a career high four assists and three steals against the Hurricanes.

Hurt is the second Blue Devil this season to take the honor. Vernon Carey Jr. has won Freshman of the Week three times already this season.

Duke has dominated the award in recent years. A Blue Devil has won the Freshman of the Week 59 times in the last 117 weeks, or more than every other week. Hurt is the 15 Blue Devil to win the award over that span.

Since the award was first given in 1970, a Duke player has won it 134 times, 44 more than the next-best team. Hurt is the 53 Blue Devil to win it.

This is the 37 year over the 50 years the award has been given that a Blue Devil has won it, including each of the last 10 years. The 2009-10 national championship season was the last time Duke didn’t have a freshman win the ACC weekly award.

This is also the 12 time that multiple Blue Devils have been Freshman of the Week in the same season, including each of the last six seasons. Jabari Parker was the sole Duke winner in 2013-14 (although he won it 10 times), the last time fewer than two Duke freshmen won it.

This is also the seventh year that Duke freshmen have won the award at least four times. Rasheed Sulaimon (twice in 2012-13) was the last time Duke didn’t have as many.