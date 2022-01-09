Miami at Duke: Gameday Live Blog



Two of the ACC’s three remaining unbeatens meet at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Miami boasts the top mark in the league, at 4-0, 12-3 overall, while Duke is 2-0, 12-1 on the year.

The Blue Devils have won five straight, including ACC clashes with Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, both home games. Duke’s only loss was at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the Blue Devils have Quad I wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga this year.

Miami is playing its first road game of the ACC season after home wins over Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse. The Canes have won all four ACC games by single digits. On their current eight-game winning streak, seven wins have been by 10 or less. Miami has lost to Alabama, Dayton and UCF this season. Penn State is the only power conference foe the Canes have beaten this year prior to ACC play.

Miami has three veteran guards leading the scoring. Sixth-year senior Kameron McGusty is the reigning ACC Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals last week and hitting nearly 43 percent of his threes. On the year, he’s averaging 18.3 ppg and 6.0 rebounds.

Sixth-year senior Charlie Moore is averaging 12.0 ppg, while sophomore Isaiah Wong is at 16.3 ppg.

Miami has a history of giving Duke trouble under coach Jim Larranaga. Since he took over the Canes in 2011, Miami is one of four teams with six wins over the Blue Devils, five with multiple wins at Cameron and one of two to post multiple wins by 15 or more.

Tonight’s officials are Clarence Armstrong, Pat Driscoll and Jerry Heater.

Your starters: Moore, Keels, Williams, Roach, Banchero