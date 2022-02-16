Mike Krzyzewski Misses Second Half of Duke Game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench following halftime of Duke’s game with Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night.

There appeared to be concern over the health of the Hall of Fame head coach during the first half as associate head coach Jon Scheyer and other Duke assistants checked on him and called on team managers to bring him water.

During Duke’s final two time outs of the half, members of the team’s training and medical staff checked with him and brought him drinks.

Scheyer, who will be taking over as head coach following Krzyzewski’s retirement at the end of the season, served as head coach to start the second half.

The team released a statement at the first media time out of the half saying “Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight.”

Krzyzewski also missed the first game against Wake Forest, in Winston-Salem, due to what was described as non-COVID illness.