Milestones Await Two Duke Basketball Individuals at Miami
Duke basketball is on the road to face the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN). The contest marks No. 100 in the Jon Scheyer era. The national champion, both as a Blue Devil guard (2010) and assistant (2015) under predecessor Mike Krzyzewski, is 78-21 through 99 at the helm.
So, following the trip to Miami, where the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) hope to extend their winning streak to five, Scheyer's career 100-game winning percentage will check in at either 78.0 or 79.0 on the dot. He's guided an ACC Tournament title (2023) and reached an Elite Eight (2024).
Fittingly, the only remaining Duke basketball player from Scheyer's seven-deep debut recruiting class for the 2022-23 campaign, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, is likely to record his 1,000th point for the program when the Blue Devils square off against the Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC).
He sits at 997. With three more, the 20-year-old Australian becomes the 70th Blue Devil in history to join the 1,000-point club.
Proctor's former Blue Devil teammates, Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski, became No. 68 and No. 69, respectively, last year. They were the first to hit that milestone since Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, and Amile Jefferson each did so during the 2016-17 Duke basketball season.
