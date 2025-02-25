Blue Devil Country

Milestones Await Two Duke Basketball Individuals at Miami

Jon Scheyer is about to tally his 100th game as Duke basketball head coach.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor and head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor and head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball is on the road to face the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN). The contest marks No. 100 in the Jon Scheyer era. The national champion, both as a Blue Devil guard (2010) and assistant (2015) under predecessor Mike Krzyzewski, is 78-21 through 99 at the helm.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils May Complete Premier 2025 Haul on April Fools' Day

So, following the trip to Miami, where the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) hope to extend their winning streak to five, Scheyer's career 100-game winning percentage will check in at either 78.0 or 79.0 on the dot. He's guided an ACC Tournament title (2023) and reached an Elite Eight (2024).

Fittingly, the only remaining Duke basketball player from Scheyer's seven-deep debut recruiting class for the 2022-23 campaign, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, is likely to record his 1,000th point for the program when the Blue Devils square off against the Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC).

He sits at 997. With three more, the 20-year-old Australian becomes the 70th Blue Devil in history to join the 1,000-point club.

Proctor's former Blue Devil teammates, Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski, became No. 68 and No. 69, respectively, last year. They were the first to hit that milestone since Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, and Amile Jefferson each did so during the 2016-17 Duke basketball season.

ALSO READ: Duke Big Man Hilariously Confuses Billy Joel for Stevie Wonder

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball