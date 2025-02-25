Duke Basketball Center Confuses Billy Joel for Stevie Wonder
Ahead of the Duke basketball road showdown against the cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes in the Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN), the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) toured the city's Kaseya Center, host to countless musical artists over the years, before holding a practice there.
Strolling directly alongside Blue Devil assistant and reportedly soon-to-be Miami head coach Jai Lucas through a hallway of pictures highlighting some of the venue's most notable celebrity performers, Duke freshman big man Khaman Maluach put his South Sudan upbringing on full display.
The program's social media account placed the "Incredible Man Man content" label on the following video of Maluach's American pop culture lesson courtesy of Lucas. As the squad turns the corner a few seconds into the clip, the 7-foot-2, 250-pounder hilariously mistakes Billy Joel for Stevie Wonder.
That's not all:
Maluach arrived in Durham as a five-star prospect last summer. Now, the 18-year-old continues to boast the tag of a projected one-and-done first round draft pick alongside a pair of fellow Duke basketball rookie starters in versatile centerpieces Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.
While averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, Maluach is shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 74.1 percent at the charity stripe.
Plus, the relatively durable post presence, only about five years removed from first playing the sport, has cut down on fouls — 1.3 per game since fouling out in the loss at Clemson on Feb. 8 — posting double-digit points in three contests across the Blue Devils' current four-game winning streak.
