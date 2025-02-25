Duke Basketball May Complete Supreme Class on April Fools' Day
As of late Tuesday morning, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his powerhouse recruiting team are safely inside Highland School (Va.) senior sensation Nate Ament's top five, along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisville.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament, sitting at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite as the cycle's highest-ranked uncommitted five-star, revealed his finalists in the following posted interview courtesy of Swish Cultures:
He cut Alabama, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Notre Dame, and Texas from the top 11 he named in mid-January.
Now, he's eyeing an April 1 decision, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed.
Ament, the most notable stock-riser in the cycle since receiving an offer from Scheyer & Co. while on his first of now-several Duke basketball visits back in September 2023, was most recently in Durham on Feb. 1 for the Blue Devils' 87-70 blowout home win over archrival UNC in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke already reigns atop the 2025 recruiting rankings with a four-deep collection consisting entirely of five-star early signees: Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia, Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins, forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
Even so, some insiders continue to paint the Blue Devils as a slight frontrunner in the Nate Ament sweepstakes.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.