Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

No. 7 Duke hosts Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4:00 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils have had four days to recover from playing four games—three on the road—in nine days, a stretch that ended on Monday. Coach Mike Krzyzewski will look to continue his recent success against former assistant Mike Brey. The Notre Dame head coach won five of his first six against Coach K upon joining the ACC, becoming the first member of the Coach K coaching tree to beat Krzyzewski. Brey has lost the last five, however, by an average of 14.8 points.

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. will face perhaps his biggest challenge since Kansas’ Udoka Azubike in the opener in Notre Dame big man John Mooney. First in the ACC in rebounding (13.0) and sixth in scoring (16.3), Mooney’s combination of production and experience will challenge Carey to stay out of foul trouble. Look for Carey to get plenty of help from Javin DeLaurier, who gave Duke good minutes last time out, and Jack White, who has played just 24 minutes total in the last three games.

Carey could also go back to his high school game of playing facing the basket on the wing, in an effort to draw Mooney out of the paint and try to get the big man to work on defense and pick up a few fouls, although Notre Dame is among the top teams in the nation in defending without fouling.

Duke will look to hold on to a share of first place, after moving into a tie with Louisville following the Cardinals’ upset loss to Georgia Tech earlier this week. Both teams play at 4:00.

It's the NBA All Star Break, so there's a chance some of the league's former Blue Devils will be in attendance for the game. Not sure where they're getting their information, but several fans have said they expect Tyus Jones and Zion Williamson to be here.

