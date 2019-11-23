Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

ShawnKrest

With 5:35 left in the first half, Duke trailed Georgetown 29-18 and couldn’t find any spark on offense. Duke had shot just 7-of-26 to that point and had trouble getting scoring from anyone other than Vernon Carey.

ESPN announcers asked over and over, "Who is going to score for Duke, other than Carey?"

So Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup we’d never seen before. Over the next four minutes and six seconds, the lineup of Joey Baker, Vernon Carey, Tre Jones, Wendell Moore and Jack White were together for 3:14, with Javin DeLaurier giving Carey a rest for 52 seconds in the middle.

That group of five players made 5 of 6 shots, with four assists—half of Duke’s first-half total. They drew two fouls, got all five rebounds that were available over that time period and held Georgetown to 0-for-2 shooting.

When the dust cleared, the group split up, never to reassemble again during the second half. They’d outscored Georgetown 11-1. Every other combination of five Duke players was outscored 72-70 by the Hoyas.

Other than the group that won the game for Duke, Coach K played things close to the vest in the two games in New York City. He used 20 lineups against Cal, 17 against Georgetown. Seven of the combinations against Cal were brand new, but only three, including the 11-1 run gang, were new ones against the Hoyas.

new lineups msg

The new starting lineup, of Tre Jones and the four freshmen—Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Cassius Stanley and Matthew Hurt—got the most playing time, clocking in at 10:36 against Cal and 8:16 against Georgetown.

Prior to this week, that lineup had only been together for a total of 2:30 and had been outscored 11-2, making it the least efficient of the 60 lineups Krzyzewski had tried (he’s now up to 70). The group did better with the extra time, outscoring Cal by 3 and Georgetown by 1. Still, it remains one of the team’s least efficient, but most used, lineups of the year.

most used thru gtown
Jones and the freshmen is the only lineup with more than 9 minutes and a negative plus/minus
worst lineups gtown
Jones and the freshmen is tied for third from the bottom in plus/minus

“We're going to continue to try to find out about ourselves,” Mike Krzyzewski said afterward. And, presumably, when things look their bleakest for the Blue Devils, he still has a few more lineup combinations ready to unveil.

best lineups gtown
Duke's most efficient lineups this year. The Georgetown group is tied for third
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

ShawnKrest
0

A Duke freshman has already scored more points than Harry Giles, and a veteran Blue Devil has tied Marshall Plumlee. Get the full Duke scoring list update here.

Duke Comeback Topples Georgetown

ShawnKrest
0

The Blue Devils found themselves trailing by a season-high 11 points in the first half, but Duke made six straight shots to tie the game by halftime and pulled away in the second half. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
0

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here