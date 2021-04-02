Patrick Tapé Enters Transfer Portal

Duke men's basketball forward Patrick Tapé, who joined the program as a graduate transfer before the start of the 2020-21 season, will enter his name into the transfer portal to use the additional year of eligibility afforded student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't express how grateful I am to the staff, my teammates and everyone who helped me along the way during my time at Duke," said Tapé. "I'll never forget the experiences, memories and lasting friendships I've made during my time here. In talking with my parents and the Duke coaching staff, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and look forward to what's to come."

Tapé appeared in 10 games for the Blue Devils this past season, joining Duke after a four-year career at Columbia University. He shot 5-of-13 (.385) from the field, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 forward made his lone start at Notre Dame on Dec. 16, hitting a field goal with three boards, two assists and a steal in nine minutes. After sitting out the next three games with an injury, Tapé returned at Pitt on Jan. 29 and pulled down four rebounds – three offensive – in a season-high 10 minutes of action.

"I want to thank Patrick and his family for committing to our program this season," said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. "The experience and veteran presence he brought to our locker room were important in such a unique and challenging season. He is a selfless player and was instrumental in the development of our younger frontcourt players. Patrick is a model student-athlete that will leave here holding an undergraduate degree from Columbia and a graduate degree from Duke and I wish him all of the best."

Tapé earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia in urban studies and completed a graduate degree in management studies from Duke's Fuqua School of Business this past year.