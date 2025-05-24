Potential Duke Basketball Target Kager Knueppel Sizzling in Grassroots
Between the Wisconsin Lutheran School (Wis.) state champion's 28-2 record and Team Herro's 4-1 start in EYBL E16 action this spring, Duke basketball recruiting prospect Kager Knueppel has won all but three of his 35 games as a high school sophomore.
That record, paired with the fact the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward is the younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done standout guard and projected NBA Draft lottery pick Kon Knueppel, says it shouldn't be a surprise that fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer recently popped by to watch Kager Knueppel shine in EYBL play.
And his stock appears to be on the rise.
Helping to power Team Herro to a 77-55 win over NJ Scholars in their EYBL Session 3 opener in Kansas City, Kan., on Friday, Knueppel tallied eight points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in less than 20 minutes on the floor. His effort drew the following highlight post from SLAM HS Hoops:
Through five outings against top-shelf competition on this year's grassroots scene, Kager Knueppel is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1. 6 assists while shooting a blistering 53.8 percent beyond the arc.
The second of five Knueppel brothers doesn't boast a rating or ranking by his name on major recruiting sites. But given his recent performances, that's likely soon about to change.
Although the Duke basketball recruiters haven't handed out any 2027 offers yet, Kager Knueppel is undoubtedly a talent to keep an eye on for the Blue Devils in the cycle.
