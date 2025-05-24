Latest Duke Basketball Commit Predicted Decision Six Years Ago
As a young middle schooler on April 18, 2019, Sebastian Wilkins forecasted the official commitment he made to the Duke basketball program on Friday.
Wilkins, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star power forward out of Brewster Academy (N.H.), surprised some insiders by choosing the Blue Devils over fellow finalist Maryland. But looking back at his debut Instagram post after visiting Duke on a trip to the Carolinas just over six years ago, there's no doubt the versatile prospect is fulfilling a dream by heading to Durham for college:
And just as Wilkins hinted at being a strong possibility in recent weeks, he's decided to reclassify to 2025. So, he'll arrive at Duke this summer alongside the Blue Devils' other four heralded incoming freshmen, including a five-star wing from Italy in Dame Sarr, who announced his pledge to the blueblood recruiting team on Thursday.
Wilkins, likely to serve as the backup next season to the highest-ranked 2025 Duke recruit in five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, now stacks up at No. 35 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer currently has 14 players, including 12 of the scholarship variety, committed to his fourth roster. However, one of those pledges, Washington State wing Cedric Coward, is expected to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft and forego his final year of eligibility.
