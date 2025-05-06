Prep Dons Duke Basketball Jersey During 'Great' Official Visit
Braydon Hawthorne is one of the Duke basketball recruiting team's top targets as the Blue Devils look to complete their 2025-26 roster construction. And the 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-star senior at Huntington Prep School (W.Va.) appears to be high on the blueblood program in Durham.
Hawthorne, a surging four-star prospect who reopened his recruitment after decommitting from West Virginia in late March, took an official visit to Duke over the weekend. He previously checked out Virginia Tech, Kentucky, and Pitt in recent weeks.
On Tuesday morning, Hawthorne shared the following pictures from his Duke basketball photoshoot in Blue Devil threads, captioning the post, "Had a great official visit at Duke University!"
At No. 105 overall and seemingly still climbing on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Braydon Hawthorne now sits No. 3 among the remaining undecided talents in the cycle.
Meanwhile, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff still have at least three open scholarships for the 2025-26 campaign. That count would rise if rising sophomore guard Isaiah Evans or the Blue Devils' lone transfer prize, former Washington State wing Cedric Coward, decides to remain an early NBA Draft entrant.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.