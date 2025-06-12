Blue Devil Country

Priority Duke Basketball Recruit Now in Thick of Pivotal Visit Slate

The Duke basketball coaches will soon get their chance to impress stock-soaring talent Kohl Rosario.

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts are just over two weeks away from welcoming Moravian Prep (N.C.) explosive sharpshooter and stock-rising grassroots sensation Kohl Rosario to campus for his June 26-27 official visit with the Blue Devils.

First, though, Rosario is slated to check out at least two more programs: Kansas on June 17-18 and Texas A&M on June 22-23. That's not to mention the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star wing's completed June tours to Oregon and his recently added two-day host Florida State, both including the jersey photoshoots he's posted on social media in the past week.

Plus, there's Rosario's scheduled trip to Baylor at the end of the month, set to begin just two days after he wraps up his Blue Devil visit.

Meanwhile, he hasn't publicly ruled out the possibility of reclassifying to 2025 and has previously mentioned a potential trip to Chapel Hill to visit Duke's rival, UNC, in early July.

A polished overall prospect responding confidently to the uptick in attention his performances have commanded of late, Kohl Rosario secured an offer from Jon Scheyer & Co. in late May. Not even a week later, he'd already locked in and confirmed dates for his on-site Duke basketball experience, albeit in offseason mode.

He ranks No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has racked up roughly two dozen offers.

