Priority Duke Basketball Target Nate Ament Slates Visit for UNC Game
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already hosted Nate Ament twice. The Highland School (Va.) forward toured the program on an unofficial visit in September 2023, culminating in an offer from the Blue Devils before he left Durham.
And he returned to campus just over a year later. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament attended Countdown to Craziness alongside his friend and potential college teammate, Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, who committed to Scheyer & Co. roughly a month later in early November.
Now, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed that Ament has made plans to be in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1 when the Blue Devils host the UNC Tar Heels in the archrivals' first of two scheduled meetings this season.
Ament ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, 20 spots higher than where he sat when he landed a Duke basketball offer during his first trip to Durham.
Holding high-major offers galore, Ament hasn't named finalists. Meanwhile, he's long maintained that he'll likely wait until the spring before choosing a college destination.
There's no doubt Scheyer and his Blue Devils hope to add Nate Ament to their top-ranked 2025 class, already containing Shelton Henderson and three other five-star early signees in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia and the heralded Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.